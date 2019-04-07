|
|
Mallett, Sr., Tommy Clarence Entered eternal peace on 4/3/19 age 64. Mr. Mallett was a U S Marine Corp veteran, served as a Postmaster, retired as a truck driver/owner. Mr. Mallett leaves to cherish his memory son Tommy Mallett Jr (Demetria), daughter, Angela Mallett, two granddaughters, Mkenzie and Khyle; his mother, Arista Mallett, two sisters, Arlene Mallett and Patricia Mallett; Visitation Monday 4/8/19 4-6 pm, family hour 6-7 at Reids Golden Gate 5665 N Teutonia Ave. Visitation south, Saturday 4/13/19 10-11 am Durant Miss Bapt Church, 16455 N Jackson Street Durant, MS 39063 with final service at 11am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019