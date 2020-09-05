1/1
Tony Lomas
Tony Lomas

Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 at the age of 38. Cherished son of Judith and the late James. Beloved brother of Laura (Jason) Denham, Kristen (Dan) Weitzel and Jamie (Paul) Gensler. Fun-loving uncle of Cameron, Mackenzie, Haley, Brayden, Connor, Abby and Emma. Tony will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Tony was an active member of Day Spring Church. He loved the outdoors and fishing. Tony was an avid Packer and Brewer fan and could often be found cheering on his favorite team. Tony loved to laugh and his presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Day Spring Church, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd. Pewaukee WI 53072, from 4 PM until the time of his Funeral Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Day Spring Church or a charity of your choice in Tony's name would be appreciated by his family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
