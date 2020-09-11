1/1
Tony Michael Taagen

Mequon, WI - Entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Viljandi, Estonia on March 16, 1934, the son of the late Johannes Taagen and Ludmilla Rand Taagen.

Survived by wife, Constance (nee Kelley) Taagen, sister, Linda Taagen McFadden (David), West Bend, WI, and six sons: Thomas, Madison, WI; Matthew (Linda), Milwaukee, WI; Timothy (Deborah), Eagle, CO; Sam (Patricia), Seattle, WA; Julian (Margaret), Milwaukee, WI; Jess (Jessica), Whitefish Bay, WI.

Further survived by grandchildren: Ella and Flora Taagen; Claire and Johannes Taagen; Lily Taagen; and nieces and nephews: Heather Redic, Maureen Olofsson, Daniel McFadden, Michelle Pope, Patricia Piccoli, John Kelley, Bridget Wolle, and Molly Eimermann.

Also survived by numerous relatives in Estonia.

Graduate of West Bend High School, West Bend, Wisconsin; Marquette University, BS Business Administration; University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, MS Social Work.

Served in United States Army 1957-1959. Later employed by State of Wisconsin as a Probation and Parole Agent until retirement.

Artistically inclined, wrote two memoirs: "Displaced but not Lost: War Through the Eyes of a Child" and "Paid Vacation: Army Years". He continued playing blues harp, painting and sketching, constructing cement sculptures, and producing creative gardens along with volunteering at several food pantries throughout Milwaukee.

Visitation at Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main Street, Thiensville, WI, Friday, September 18, 2020, 5:30-7:30 PM. Memorial Mass will be at Old St. Mary Church, 844 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Saturday, September 19, 2020, 10:00AM. Masks/Social distancing observed at both events. Burial at St. Raphael Frenchtown Cemetery, Belleville, Wisconsin.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
