1/
Tonya "Ton-Ton" Moderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tonya "Ton-Ton" Moderson

Passed Away Oct.19, 2020 with her beloved parents Mark Moderson And Patti-jo Moderson by her side. Tonya was survived by her sisters Dana M Honick and Maddie A Moderson Her 3 sons as well as her Niece Jersey Lynn Marsh. She will be missed by many aunt's uncle's cousins and friends A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate her life on December 5th at Pat's Oak Manor 1804 15th Ave South Milwaukee from 2:30PM until time of services at 3:45PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved