Tonya "Ton-Ton" ModersonPassed Away Oct.19, 2020 with her beloved parents Mark Moderson And Patti-jo Moderson by her side. Tonya was survived by her sisters Dana M Honick and Maddie A Moderson Her 3 sons as well as her Niece Jersey Lynn Marsh. She will be missed by many aunt's uncle's cousins and friends A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate her life on December 5th at Pat's Oak Manor 1804 15th Ave South Milwaukee from 2:30PM until time of services at 3:45PM.