Milwaukee - (Nee Taylor) Passed away September 25, 2019 at the age of 55. Preceded in death by her mother, Marion Taylor. Survived by her father Hubert Taylor; her 3 sons; Conrad Jr., Corey and Kyle; her sisters Judy and Becky; her brother Shannon, grandchildren and other relatives and friends. After private prayers, she will laid to rest at Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
