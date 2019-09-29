Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
W173 S7743 Westwood Dr.
Muskego, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
W173 S7743 Westwood Dr.
Muskego, WI
Resources
Tracy A. Musack


1958 - 2019
Tracy A. Musack Notice
Tracy A. Musack

Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the age of 61 years. Beloved son of Marlene and Daniel Richards. Cherished brother of Renee (Don) Kielich. Tracy is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and many friends. Tracy was a dedicated employee of Homer's Trucking.

Tracy brought smiles and laughter to those around him. We will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, from 4:00 PM to 6:45 PM, with a Vigil Service to follow at 7:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Visitation will also be held on Friday, October 4, from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM at ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Entombment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
