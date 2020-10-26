1/
Tracy A. Slowinski
Tracy A. Slowinski

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 60. Preceded in death by her parents Roman and Sylvia and her sister Linda. Survived by her brother Lawrence (Beth Crossmann) and her dear friend Michael Gratchner. Further survived by cousins and other friends.

Special thanks to her home nurse Terry and the doctors and nurses at Aurora St. Luke's.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5 from 5 - 7 PM. Procession from the Funeral Home on Friday, meeting between 9 - 9:30 AM, to St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
