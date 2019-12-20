|
Travis Michael James
Milwaukee - December 18, 2019. Age 39 yrs. Beloved son of Larry W. (Bernadette) James and Kathleen A. Van Fleet. Loving brother of Korreen Fox, Larry W. James II, Trae C. (Christine Wieting) James, Sara (David) Loing, David F. Mulder and Michael O. Mulder. Dear grandson of Carl and Esther Van Fleet. Further survived by 2 nieces, 8 nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Suminski Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home 1901 N. Farwell Ave. from 12:00 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019