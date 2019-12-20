Services
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Travis Michael James
Travis Michael James

Milwaukee - December 18, 2019. Age 39 yrs. Beloved son of Larry W. (Bernadette) James and Kathleen A. Van Fleet. Loving brother of Korreen Fox, Larry W. James II, Trae C. (Christine Wieting) James, Sara (David) Loing, David F. Mulder and Michael O. Mulder. Dear grandson of Carl and Esther Van Fleet. Further survived by 2 nieces, 8 nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Suminski Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home 1901 N. Farwell Ave. from 12:00 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
jsonline