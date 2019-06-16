|
|
Hampton, Trevor J. Age 18. Went home to the Lord on June 7th. Preceded in death by his mother Susan Ross, grandfather John Ross, and best friend Ryder. Survived by his father Robert Hampton, sister Sydney (Glenn) Ross-Hutchison, Jenny Geboy, Ashley Cook, Greg Matezevich, grandmother Cheryl Richwalski, grandfather Ron Richwalski, aunt Tiffany Hampton, uncle Chris Hampton, and Trevor's beloved dog, Dozer. Also survived by his grandmother Bonnie Ross, aunt Julie Ross, uncles John (Amy) Ross, Daniel (Rhonda) Ross, and Dave (Meg) Ross, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Monday June 17th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 4 to 7pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019