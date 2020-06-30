Trevor Julian Ellis, age 19, lost his battle with depression on June 26th, 2020. He was born June 9th, 2001 in Guatemala. He moved to McFarland, WI in 2018 where he attended and recently graduated from McFarland High School. Trevor is survived by his mothers, Kristin Larmee-Slechta and Nicolette Larmee-Slechta, his brother Alexander Ellis, his sister Natalie Ellis, his grandparents, and his many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Anybody that knew Trevor, knew he had such a kind and beautiful soul and enjoyed helping others. He loved music, nature, hallmark movies, baseball, and skiing. Trevor valued family above everything else. He enjoyed going to plays and musicals with his mom Kristin, watching standup comedy with his mom Nikki, playing with his siblings, and spending time with his extended family at any family gathering.
Trevor's Memorial will take place on Wednesday, July 8th at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park - 4330 Libby Rd (shelter 2), Madison. A private service will be held at 10 for family only. Please feel free to join anytime between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to honor Trevor's memory. Please bring a mask to wear and maintain social distancing within 6 feet of other people. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Make A Wish in his name. Make a Wish granted Trevor's wish to go to Hawaii which was the happiest he had been in a long time and he would want to pass that on to another child.
Please share your memories of Trevor at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Services
5801 Highway 51, McFarland
(608) 838-0655
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.