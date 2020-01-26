|
Trisha Anne Eberline
(Nee Hosch), 35 years, resident of Brookfield, Wisconsin found Eternal peace on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital. Cherished wife of Aaron. Beloved daughter of Diane and Gary Staples, and Jeffrey Hosch. Much-loved daughter-in-law of Bonnie Joy Eberline and sister-in-law Rebekah Eberline. Darling granddaughter to the late Russell and the late Pauline "Jean" Frye. Cherished half-sister of Kiersten and Jordan Hosch, and special daughter to Barb Hoag. Adored granddaughter of Robert and Kathleen Hosch. Dearest niece of Gerald and Natalie Frye and Thomas Frye, and the late Robert Frye. Survived by many dear relatives and friends.
Trisha was a passionate caregiver at Rogers Behavioral Health, where she will be greatly missed. She was fiercely compassionate to family and friends and anyone in need. Received her undergraduate degree from Liberty University and a Masters from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. Attended Transformation City Church in Milwaukee. Avid lover of cats and penguins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, at HARDER FUNERAL HOME, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045, from 4:30 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Private Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to the Waukesha Humane Society are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020