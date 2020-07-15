Troy Anthony LubeckeMuskego - Passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 30 years. Beloved son of Dean and Sherry. Proud dad of Tristin. Cherished brother of Christine (Douglas), Shannon and Nikki. Loving uncle of Anthony and Mason. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Troy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a dedicated employee of Associated Industries LLC. He will be greatly missed by all.Visitation will be held 9AM-1PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at THE SUBURBAN BOURBON (S76W17745 JANESVILLE RD. MUSKEGO, WI 53150), with a funeral service to follow at 1PM.