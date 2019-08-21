|
Gorecki, Trudy B. (Nee Heider) Passed Peacefully on Sat., Aug 17, 2019 at the age of 76. She is lovingly survived by her husband, John H. of 57 years; children, Brenda (David) Grandahl, and Brad (Jessica) Gorecki; grandchildren, Nathan, and Kalin; siblings, Randall (Rochelle) Heider and George (Jo) Heider; sister-in-law to Martin (Bernice) Gorecki, Lucille Grambow and Betty Heider. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Trudy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Judy; siblings Fern (Tom) DeLano, Aileen (Bob) Oates and Floyd Heider; siblings-in-law, George P., Eleanor, Esther and Arlene. A visitation will be held on Sat., Aug. 24, from 1:00PM until the time of the 3:00PM Memorial Service at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place privately. Memorials in Trudy's name to Goodwill of Southeastern WI, Meals on Wheels would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019