Trudy "Gertrude" Burazin

Trudy "Gertrude" Burazin Notice
Trudy "Gertrude" Burazin

Milwaukee - Went peacefully in the hands of God on November 6, 2019, age 89 years. Dear sister of Anthony (Carlene) Burazin. Loving sister-in-law of Stella Burazin and Agnes Burazin. Preceded in death by her siblings, Charlotte Burazin, Peter Burazin, Louise (Frank) Oswald, Antonia (Walter) Tetzlaff, Joseph (Dorothy) Burazin, Alvira (Wayne) Osgood, John Burazin, Raymond Burazin and Lawrence (Sandie) Burazin. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:30 AM - 12noon at ST. THERESE PARISH, 9525 W. Bluemound Rd. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon celebrated by her nephew Fr. Norm Oswald. Private interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Cemetery in St. Francis, WI. Gertrude was a retiree of EZ Painter in St. Francis after 40 years of service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
