Symonik, Trudy C. (Nee Sternig) On Friday, March 8, 2019 entered into the arms of God in whom she had such deep faith and is now joined with her beloved husband Emil. Dearest mother of Beverly (Tim) O'Donnell, David (Beverly) Symonik of Santa Cruz, CA and Dan (Cheryl) Symonik of Shoreview, MN. Precious grandmother of Jeffrey, Benjamin (Caitlin), Olivia and Ethan. Loving sister of Phil (Ellen) Sternig. Dear sister-in-law of Elise and Lorraine Sternig. She was preceded to heaven by her brothers John, Marty, Mike, George, sister Mary and sister-in-laws Tillie and Maxine. Caring Godmother to Kitty Putchinski, Marylou Shelp, Betsy McDuffy, Rick Sternig, Roseann Witt, Terry Sternig and Mark Symonik. Further survived by nieces, nephews. other relatives and friends. Visitation at Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, 7152 N 41st St, Milwaukee, WI, on Saturday, March 16, at 9:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, 111 E. Brown Deer Rd, Bayside, WI 53217. We will all miss her very much! She had a lot of love to give...and she gave it all.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019