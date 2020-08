Trudy Louise DrewsWaterford - Trudy Louise Drews, age 76, of Waterford, died at her residence, July 30, 2020, with her loving family by her side.There will be a visitation at St. Thomas Catholic Church Friday, August 07, 2020, from 10 - 10:45 am with Mass starting at 11 AM. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials suggested to St Thomas Catholic Church or Wisconsin Humane Society.For a full obituary please go to www.mealyfuneralhome.com