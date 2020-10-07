1/
Trudy O'Donnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trudy O'Donnell

Wauwatosa - (Nee Molstad) Passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on October 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Kelly (Paul) Bartsch and Colleen (Paul Nadolski) O'Donnell. Proud grandma of Taylor Bartsch. Dearest sister of John (Barbara) Molstad. Preceded in death by her 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Also survived by her fur babies Luna and Bella, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL - GREENFIELD from 10am until the Funeral Service at 11am. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved