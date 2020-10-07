Trudy O'Donnell

Trudy O'DonnellWauwatosa - (Nee Molstad) Passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on October 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Kelly (Paul) Bartsch and Colleen (Paul Nadolski) O'Donnell. Proud grandma of Taylor Bartsch. Dearest sister of John (Barbara) Molstad. Preceded in death by her 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Also survived by her fur babies Luna and Bella, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL - GREENFIELD from 10am until the Funeral Service at 11am. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.