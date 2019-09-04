|
Trudy Wetterling
Sarona - (Nee Hahn) Passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on August 30th, 2019 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Arlye Wetterling, daughter Lisa (Paul) Northey, sons Todd (Shelby) Wetterling and Craig Wetterling, and eight grandchildren: Brandon Wetterling, Heather (Ben) Germain, Sarah Northey, Cody Wetterling, Nicholas Northey, Dylan Wetterling, Toryn Wetterling, and Hunter Wetterling. Trudy is also survived by brothers David (Lisa) Hahn, Steve Hahn, Gordon (Barbara) Hahn, Ken (June) Hahn and sister Kathie (Rob) Howell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Steve Hahn, brother Neal Hahn and sister Joan Halverson.
Trudy and Arlye resided in New Berlin and Dousman before ultimately retiring to a lakeside home in Sarona, Wisconsin to pursue their shared passion for fishing. Trudy worked at Sears in Brookfield for 25 years where she made lifelong friends and accumulated an enormous array of shoes. Trudy was known for hosting wonderful parties, growing beautiful gardens, cooking delicious treats, and for finding the good in all people and things. We will dearly miss her, but also know that our broken hearts will heal with time-and memories of the precious moments we shared with our wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend they will carry us until we are together again.
Special thanks and gratitude to the Rice Lake, Wi. - Marshfield Medical Clinic Oncology Department and Hospital Care Teams that provided superb care, support, compassion and smiles during Trudy's many months of treatment.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019 11-1245PM. Funeral Service at 1PM. Procession to Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the MDS foundation at: https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019