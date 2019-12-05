Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Truman Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Truman R. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Truman R. Johnson Notice
Truman R. Johnson

Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Father of Gregory (Michelle). Grandfather of Brian and Angela. Great-grandfather of Jessica, Katie and Dan Jr. Brother of Robert (Florence) Johnson, Elwood Johnson and Sharon Greely and the late Darwin Johnson. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Luella. Retiree of Milwaukee Forge.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. Private interment.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Truman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline