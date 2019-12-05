|
Truman R. Johnson
Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Father of Gregory (Michelle). Grandfather of Brian and Angela. Great-grandfather of Jessica, Katie and Dan Jr. Brother of Robert (Florence) Johnson, Elwood Johnson and Sharon Greely and the late Darwin Johnson. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Luella. Retiree of Milwaukee Forge.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019