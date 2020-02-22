|
Trygve K. Nordseth "Ted"
Born in Norway on Dec. 5, 1922. Passed away Feb. 21, 2020, age 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Beverly (nee Rades). Dear father of Cheryl Murphy, James (Debbie Schutte) and Chris. Also grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother of carol Nordseth. Brother-in-law of Joanne Meade. Also other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thurs. Feb. 27, from 11AM - 12 Noon at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield with Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020