Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trygve Nordseth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trygve K. "Ted" Nordseth


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trygve K. "Ted" Nordseth Notice
Trygve K. Nordseth "Ted"

Born in Norway on Dec. 5, 1922. Passed away Feb. 21, 2020, age 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Beverly (nee Rades). Dear father of Cheryl Murphy, James (Debbie Schutte) and Chris. Also grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother of carol Nordseth. Brother-in-law of Joanne Meade. Also other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thurs. Feb. 27, from 11AM - 12 Noon at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield with Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trygve's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline