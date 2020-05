Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ulysses's life story with friends and family

Share Ulysses's life story with friends and family

Ulysses Simpson Swift, Sr.



Douglasville, GA - Mr. Ulysses Simpson Swift, Sr. (DOB 01/14/34), age 86, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.



Mr. Swift is survived by his wife Claudia Rich Swift, several children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store