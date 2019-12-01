Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Dr. Umesh Kumar Saxena


1936 - 2019
Dr. Umesh Kumar Saxena Notice
Dr. Umesh Kumar Saxena

Mequon - Dr. Umesh Kumar Saxena of Mequon, WI, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born in Pilibhit, India on March 27, 1936, and was a PhD graduate from the University of WI-Madison. He went on to become Professor Emeritus of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at University of WI-Milwaukee, where he taught for over 40 years and headed the University's Industrial Assessment Center. Umesh was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather; a bird lover, daily jogger, and avid Wisconsin sports fan.

He is survived by his wife Nirmala Saxena; daughters Priya (Glenn) Stadler, Ila (Richard) Saxena, and Juhi (Greg) Saxena; grandchildren Gabriella, Arianna, Rakesh, Gabriel, Siena, and Cassia; many beloved family members in India; as well as many cherished friends and colleagues.

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Dr. Saxena will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 12 noon. A time to greet and visit with the family will immediately follow, and continue until 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Dr. Saxena's dedication to these organizations, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Schlitz Audubon Center, or Blessed Savior Catholic Parish's St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or Meal Program.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019
