Resources
More Obituaries for Ursula Arney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ursula R. Arney

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ursula R. Arney Notice
Arney, Ursula R. Beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-aunt, and friend, found peace surrounded by loving family on Feb 15, 2019, at home. Preceded in death by her brother Udo and sisters Ruth and Lilo, she will be lovingly remembered by her children Thomas and Susanne, grandchild Jonathan, brothers Werner and Horst Janke, nieces and nephews, and friends, who all brought joy to her life. She lived a rich life surrounded by family, friends and dogs. She grew a variety of indoor and outdoor plants, and loved singing with the Milwaukee Damenchor. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Mar 2 from 1230pm until time of service at 130pm at St Jacobi Lutheran Church, 8605 W Forest Home Ave, Greenfield, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.