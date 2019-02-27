|
Arney, Ursula R. Beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-aunt, and friend, found peace surrounded by loving family on Feb 15, 2019, at home. Preceded in death by her brother Udo and sisters Ruth and Lilo, she will be lovingly remembered by her children Thomas and Susanne, grandchild Jonathan, brothers Werner and Horst Janke, nieces and nephews, and friends, who all brought joy to her life. She lived a rich life surrounded by family, friends and dogs. She grew a variety of indoor and outdoor plants, and loved singing with the Milwaukee Damenchor. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Mar 2 from 1230pm until time of service at 130pm at St Jacobi Lutheran Church, 8605 W Forest Home Ave, Greenfield, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019