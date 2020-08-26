1/1
Ursula Theresa Wirtz
Ursula Theresa Wirtz

Waukesha, WI - Passed away on Mon., Aug. 24, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 90 years. Ursula married Leo Wirtz on April 7, 1951.The newlyweds lived in Milwaukee before settling in Waukesha, where they raised four children: Mary, Tom, Bob, and Jeanne. For 60 years, Ursula proudly worked as a registered nurse in many medical settings. She spent the majority of her career working as a certified occupational health nurse for GE, Wisconsin Centrifugal (now MetalTek), Grede Foundry, and Northwestern Mutual. Preceded in death by her husband Leo, her dear son Tom, parents Albrecht and Rose (nee Moser) Kahlhamer, brother Melvin Kahlhamer, and sisters Geraldine Moldenhauer and Eileen Kahlhamer. Ursula is survived by her children, Mary (Mark) Northrup, Bob (Nancy) Wirtz, Jeanne (Barry) Gantenbein, daughter-in-law Patty Wirtz, 9 grandchildren: Joel, Josh, Ben, Amelia, Elizabeth, Madeline, Matt, Beth, and Lauren, 9 great-grandchildren, brother Cleo Kahlhamer, and sisters Doreen Dorst and Irene Andrews. Ursula has donated her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin. A private funeral Mass was held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waukesha. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the community is safe. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. See complete notice at www.randledable.com






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
