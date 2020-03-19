|
Ursula von der Ruhr
Ursula von der Ruhr, 77, died March 15, 2020 in her home overcome by grief after her husband, Gerhard, died earlier on Saturday night at St. Patrick's Hospital. She will be remembered in a celebration of life at an unspecified time in the future in De Pere, WI. She was born in Germany on September 18, 1942. She earned a degree as an educator and taught grade school in Germany. After marrying Gerhard on July 30, 1965, she devoted herself to supporting him and their son, Marc. She and Gerhard lived in numerous European countries and settled in the U.S. in 1972, becoming U.S. citizens in 1976. In her free time, she became an accomplished artist using many mediums but finding the most enjoyment in designing and making stained glass art. She is survived by her son, Marc, daughter-in-law, Jennifer, and granddaughters, Emily and Sarah.
