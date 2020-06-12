Ute Ingeborg Guenther
Ute Ingeborg Guenther, age 76, passed away June 4, 2020. She was born October 29, 1943 in Rathen, Germany to Karl Walter and Gerda Hebenstreit.
As a physical therapist Ute left Frankfurt am Main, Germany in 1969 to Milwaukee where she raised her two children. Ute graduated in 1995 from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. She relocated to Osprey in 2005 where she was a proud treasurer and scribe of the Phi Beta Kappa Sarasota-Manatee Association.
Ute is survived by her half-sisters Angela Heidemeier and Gunda Heinemann, her daughter Annabelle von Girsewald, her son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Monika von Girsewald and her grandchildren Henry von Girsewald and Ivy von Girsewald.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. (https://donate.cancer.org/)
Please visit Ute's online guestbook at http://www.farleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/ute-guenther/.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.