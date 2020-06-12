Ute Ingeborg Guenther
Ute Ingeborg Guenther

Ute Ingeborg Guenther, age 76, passed away June 4, 2020. She was born October 29, 1943 in Rathen, Germany to Karl Walter and Gerda Hebenstreit.

As a physical therapist Ute left Frankfurt am Main, Germany in 1969 to Milwaukee where she raised her two children. Ute graduated in 1995 from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. She relocated to Osprey in 2005 where she was a proud treasurer and scribe of the Phi Beta Kappa Sarasota-Manatee Association.

Ute is survived by her half-sisters Angela Heidemeier and Gunda Heinemann, her daughter Annabelle von Girsewald, her son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Monika von Girsewald and her grandchildren Henry von Girsewald and Ivy von Girsewald.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. (https://donate.cancer.org/)

Please visit Ute's online guestbook at http://www.farleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/ute-guenther/.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
