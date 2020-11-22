Valaria GranrathWest Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Friday, November 13, 2020, age 77 years. Beloved wife of Richard. Dear mother of Vince (Janet) Lovas, John Lovas, Beth Ann (Corey) Hartzheim, and step-mother of Glendora (Brian) Walman, Debbie (Bob) Zortman, Shanna (Dennis) Edwards, Kyle (Jim) Schwindt, Sunni (Tom) Morgenroth and Abra Brown. Loving grandmother of Alex (Rebecca) Lovas, Danny Lovas, Karly Lovas, Molly Hartzheim and great-grandmother of Autumn and Reagan Lovas and step-grandmother of 14 and step great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of Betty Flemming, Margaret Stefanich and Lily (Kenneth) Brielmaier. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.