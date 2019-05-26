Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Valencia O'Rourke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valencia E. O'Rourke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Valencia E. O'Rourke Notice
O'Rourke, Valencia E. (Nee Hintz) Peacefully entered into God's arms on May 12, 2019 at the age of 92 with her family by her bedside. Beloved wife of the late Wayne T. O'Rourke. Loving mom of Pamela Helen (David) Gresser. Devoted and proud grandma of Bradley O'Rourke and Alana Lynne Gresser. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The family extends a special thank you to The Caring Place in Waukesha for all their support, love and attention that Valencia received during her 11 years with Alzheimers. A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (4747 S. 60th St. Greenfield, WI) on Friday May 31, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of services at 11 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials in Valencia's name to The Caring Place in Waukesha would be appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline