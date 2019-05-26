|
O'Rourke, Valencia E. (Nee Hintz) Peacefully entered into God's arms on May 12, 2019 at the age of 92 with her family by her bedside. Beloved wife of the late Wayne T. O'Rourke. Loving mom of Pamela Helen (David) Gresser. Devoted and proud grandma of Bradley O'Rourke and Alana Lynne Gresser. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The family extends a special thank you to The Caring Place in Waukesha for all their support, love and attention that Valencia received during her 11 years with Alzheimers. A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (4747 S. 60th St. Greenfield, WI) on Friday May 31, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of services at 11 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials in Valencia's name to The Caring Place in Waukesha would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019