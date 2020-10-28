1/1
Valerie A. Herkowski
1953 - 2020
Valerie A. Herkowski

Franklin - Born in Sparta, WI on January 3, 1953 to James and Alvera (nee Brueggen) Hendersin. Born to eternal life October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Don Herkowski. Dear mother of Chris (Jen) Herkowski and Lori (Don) Hausen. Loving grandmother of Kate and Will Herkowski. Dear Godmother of Danny Jonas. Fond sister of Carolyn, Norm (Kassie), and Art (Donna) Hendersin. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Valerie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and researching her family heritage and genealogy. She will be missed by all.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the White House of Music Foundation would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
4144256060
