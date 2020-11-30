1/
Valerie Marie Miksch
Valerie Marie Miksch

Muskego - (Nee Kersten). Born December 20, 1920 and born to Eternal Life on November 24, 2020 at the age of 99. Preceded in death by her husband Norbert and brother Gene. Loving mother of Gary (Linda), the late Norbert Jr. (Lynne), and the late Barbara. Cherished grandmother of Joel (Tina), Julie (Troy), Jill (James), and Amy. Beloved great-grandmother of Carlie, Megan, Garrett, and Shawn. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

Valerie enjoyed contesting, gardening, and camping with her family.

Valerie will be laid to rest next to her husband Norbert at Good Hope Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
