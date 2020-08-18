1/
Valerie R. Konkol
Dousman - Born Valentine's Day 1962, Valerie Rose Konkol (Vaa) peacefully passed away August 14th, 2020. The daughter of Maurice and Patrica, Valerie was loved and will be missed by her husband Frank, children Paige (Dave), Sam (Taryn), Joe (Karly) and 5 grand children. Valerie handled her last year with strength and grace. As the youngest, she enjoyed her time with her beloved brothers and sisters Karen (Dave), Jim (Cindy), Jane (Terry), John and many nieces and nephews. The Frank Konkol family is thankful for all the support from the Vaa and Konkol families along with all of our amazing friends. Mom had a big heart and will be a piece of all of us forever.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020.
