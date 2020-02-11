Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Valerie T. Rabiego Notice
Valerie T. Rabiego

West Allis - (Nee Fisch) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children February 8, 2020, at the amazing age of 88 - just days shy of her 89th birthday. Beloved wife of the late John Rabiego. Loving mother of Debra (Rick Cooper) Peterson, David (Donna), Barbara, Diane (Scott) Olstad, James (Lisa) and Renee (Jay) Tiller. Cherished grandmother of Derek, Lauren, Allisa, Aren (Jenna), Nicholas and Benjamin. Proud great grandmother of Jackson and Addie. Dear sister of Terryl, Mary and William. Preceded in death by her brothers Leon, Robert, Frances and Giles. Further survived by other family and friends. Family meant everything to her. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all.

We are thankful and appreciative for the compassionate and loving care our dear mother / grandmother received from the teams at St. Luke's Medical Center Neuro ICU and the Ruth Hospice House. The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Kathy Wenzel and Alison Kortis for their kindness, care and generous support.

Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Schaff Funeral Home, 4:30- 8:00 pm. Vigil at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Rita Catholic Church S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave. Interment will occur at Highland Memorial Park.

Give Dad a hug for us. We love you Mom.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
