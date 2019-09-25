|
Vance E. Werner Sr.
Of Franklin, WI passed into God's care on September 22, 2019. Age 73. Vance is survived by his beloved wife, best friend and constant companion of 42 years, Kathy. Proud Dad to Vance Werner Jr. and Bridget (Tom) Stitgen. Devoted Grandpa to Jake Ledford and Abby, Sam & Noah Stitgen. Further survived by Helen Dounar and Jeff McEathron. Vance was preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Antonia, his sister Mary Gordon and brother Scott. He will be missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law Eric (Mary Jo), Brian (Kathy), Vaughn (Chris) and Keith (Sue) Werner and his brothers-in-law, Mike Gordon and Ken Dounar. Many nieces and nephews will remember "Uncle Skeetz" with fond memories.
Vance was an entrepreneur and real estate investor. He was the co-owner of Milwaukee Title Insurance Services, at one time the largest, independent title insurance agency in the state. Upon sale of the business, he became the statewide manager for underwriter, Stuart Title - a job he held until retirement at age 62. Vance and Kathy loved to travel and went on trips around the world. He treasured family time at their summer home on Brown's Lake in Burlington where 2 generations learned to swim, ski, fish and have fun.
Vance enjoyed many friendships, both new and those that had lasted throughout the decades, whether at home in Milwaukee or while wintering in Naples, FL. It was not uncommon to find Vance and Kathy at The Steakout on any given night.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Aurora St. Luke's for their outstanding and compassionate care. Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9am until 11:30am followed by a service of remembrance.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019