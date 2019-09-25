Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vance Werner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vance E. Werner Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vance E. Werner Sr. Notice
Vance E. Werner Sr.

Of Franklin, WI passed into God's care on September 22, 2019. Age 73. Vance is survived by his beloved wife, best friend and constant companion of 42 years, Kathy. Proud Dad to Vance Werner Jr. and Bridget (Tom) Stitgen. Devoted Grandpa to Jake Ledford and Abby, Sam & Noah Stitgen. Further survived by Helen Dounar and Jeff McEathron. Vance was preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Antonia, his sister Mary Gordon and brother Scott. He will be missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law Eric (Mary Jo), Brian (Kathy), Vaughn (Chris) and Keith (Sue) Werner and his brothers-in-law, Mike Gordon and Ken Dounar. Many nieces and nephews will remember "Uncle Skeetz" with fond memories.

Vance was an entrepreneur and real estate investor. He was the co-owner of Milwaukee Title Insurance Services, at one time the largest, independent title insurance agency in the state. Upon sale of the business, he became the statewide manager for underwriter, Stuart Title - a job he held until retirement at age 62. Vance and Kathy loved to travel and went on trips around the world. He treasured family time at their summer home on Brown's Lake in Burlington where 2 generations learned to swim, ski, fish and have fun.

Vance enjoyed many friendships, both new and those that had lasted throughout the decades, whether at home in Milwaukee or while wintering in Naples, FL. It was not uncommon to find Vance and Kathy at The Steakout on any given night.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Aurora St. Luke's for their outstanding and compassionate care. Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9am until 11:30am followed by a service of remembrance.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline