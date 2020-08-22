1/1
Vanessa G. DiMartino
Vanessa G. DiMartino

Vanessa Gale DiMartino passed away from complications with pneumonia on August 12, 2020 at the age of 27. She is reunited with her fiance the late Halton David Washington. Loving mother to Madison, Milani and Neveah. Loving daughter of Donald DiMartino (Jamie) and Juanita DiMartino. Sister to Steven Dougherty, Melissa (Curtis) DiMartino, Daniel (Nisha) DiMartino, Shannon (Devin) DiMartino, Cassondra (Shawn) DiMartino and Iyanna (Dylan) Blankenship. Granddaughter to Gale Tracy, the late Donald DiMartino, Dolores DiMartino, Jeanette Felde and the late David Tracy Sr. Aunty to TiAnna, Desiree, Beka, Sienna, Dan Dan, Preston, Jayceon, Aniyah and Aidan. Niece to Charlotte, Tonya, Dawnita and Ronald. Loved by many friends, cousins and the extended family in Rhode Island and Sheboygan.

A private ceremony and cremation was held at Reinbold - Novak Funeral Home on August 18, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at Eastbrook Church (5353 N. Green Bay Avenue, Milwaukee) on August 30, 2020. Visitation begins at 2:30 and the service starts at 4:00. In lie of flowers, you can donate to a trust that is being set up for her children. To receive information send an email to: vanessasmemorialfund@gmail.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
