Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
3200 S. Herman St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
3200 S. Herman St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Vanessa Lynn Schaff Notice
Vanessa Lynn Schaff

Found peace December 1, 2019 at age 29. Beloved daughter of Kristy (Jason) Lavann and John Schaff. Dear mother of Chloe, McKenna, and Greyson. Loving sister of Mackenzie Schaff (Tim Darr) and John Tyler Schaff. Special aunt of Ella and Teller. Cherished granddaughter of Justine and the late Jack Henrichs and Sandra and the late John Schaff. Endeared girlfriend of Tara O'Shea. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be Friday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church (3200 S. Herman St. Milwaukee) at 6:30 PM. Visitation will be at the church 4:00 PM until time of memorial service. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used for the future of her children.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
