Tongas, Vasiliki Koula (Nee Markopoulos) Died peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of Demetrios Tongas for 61 years. Loving mother of Tina (Alexander) Nicholas and Tom (Tia) Tongas. Loving YiaYia of Alexandra, Anastasia, Ariana and Kristina Nicholas and Demetrios, Nikita, Peter, Steven and Eleni Tongas. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 9400 West Congress St., Wednesday, July 24, 10-11 AM. Service 11 AM. Burial Wisconsin Memorial.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2019
