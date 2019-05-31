|
|
Pajic, Velinka (Nee Jovanovic) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 29, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving mother of Ljiljana Bennett, Angela (Brian) Stano, Vera (Mark) Williams, Olga (Brian) Riggs, and Nancy Webb. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Milosav (the late Ina) Kovacevic. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Monday, June 3 starting at 10AM until time of service at 12PM. Burial to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 31 to June 2, 2019