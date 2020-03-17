|
Velma Laszewski
Milwaukee - She was reunited with her parents and 11 brothers and sisters on March 16, 2020 at the age of 93. Velma is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends at Luther Manor. Dear Aunt of Richard (Janet) Mason. Private Services will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point. SPECIAL THANKS to the staff at Luther Manor for their loving care of Velma. Memorials in Velma's name appreciated to Pius XI - The Living Well Project in Tanzania.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020