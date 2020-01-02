|
|
Velva H. Kelley
West Allis - (Nee Gatlin) December 30, 2019 at the age 98. Beloved wife of the late L. Clarence Kelley. Loving mother of Marcia Plagens, Mark (Susie) Kelley, Janice (Ed) Scarbalis and the late Mary Jo Kelley. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 12 Noon until the time of sharing at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, 2020