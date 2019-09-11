|
Veoletta Maria Broadnax
Whitefish Bay - Broadnax, Veoletta Maria, known as "Vic" and "Vicki" Broadnax of Whitefish Bay, WI. Entered into eternal life on January 2, 2019 at her home in Gardena, California. Vicki is preceded in death by her mother Martha B. Broadnax and her brother John R. Broadnax, III. Vicki is survived by her father, Atty. John R. Broadnax; three siblings, Keith Broadnax, Charles (Carol) Broadnax, and Dwain (Terri) Broadnax. Further survived by many aunts, nieces, nephews and other relatives and dear friends. A 1969 graduate of Whitefish Bay High School. Attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW- Milwaukee before obtaining her computer programming certification from Manpower Business Training Institute. Vicki was an avid and passionate artist her entire life. Services will be held at 12:00 noon, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church located at 1345 W. Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, WI 53206.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church Mission fund or Education fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019