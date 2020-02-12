Services
Vera I. Thoren Notice
Vera I. Thoren

New Berlin - (Nee Tobiassen) Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Age 94.

Beloved wife of the late Carroll F. Thoren. Dear mother of Chris Lenz, Karen (Gary) Tengler and Carolyn (Tom) Kastern. Loving grandmother of Becky (Todd) Groves, Drew (Mel) Lenz, Jason (Sarah) Lenz and Nathan (Stephanie) Tengler; and great-grandmother to Ashley, Justin and Taylor Groves; Ava and Tanner Lenz; Rueby and Vera Lenz; Bree and Aiden Tengler. Dear sister of Ken (Martha) Tobiassen. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brother, Trygve Tobiassen.

Visitation Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00am until Time of Service at 12:00Noon at MOUNT HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8633 W. Becher Street, West Allis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hope Chest or The Guest House of Milwaukee, 1216 N. 13th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205 appreciated.

"I've had a great life! I've

walked the Great Wall of China,

stood at the top of

the Eiffel Tower and marveled

at the Pyramids. And I had

three beautiful daughters!"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
