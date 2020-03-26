|
|
Vera M. Mendillo
Mequon - Vera found peace on March 18, 2020, Born on October 21, 1934 in Hamburg, Germany.
Survived by her son Robert Hausmann (Carole) and her brother Harry Meyer (Judy) Grandmother to Blake Hausmann (Brooke), Brandon Hausmann (Melissa), Aunt to Cynthia Oppenheimer (John) and Kenneth Meyer.
Great grandmother to Addison, Jake, Sadie and Hunter.
She enjoyed living in Mequon and the surrounding area together with friends and especially the neighbor dogs.
Service at a later time due to the current virus breakout.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020