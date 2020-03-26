Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Mendillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera M. Mendillo


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera M. Mendillo Notice
Vera M. Mendillo

Mequon - Vera found peace on March 18, 2020, Born on October 21, 1934 in Hamburg, Germany.

Survived by her son Robert Hausmann (Carole) and her brother Harry Meyer (Judy) Grandmother to Blake Hausmann (Brooke), Brandon Hausmann (Melissa), Aunt to Cynthia Oppenheimer (John) and Kenneth Meyer.

Great grandmother to Addison, Jake, Sadie and Hunter.

She enjoyed living in Mequon and the surrounding area together with friends and especially the neighbor dogs.

Service at a later time due to the current virus breakout.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline