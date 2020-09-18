1/1
Vera Radivojevic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera Radivojevic

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Milenko. Loving mother of Juliana (Wayne) Beckman and Mariana (Vidan) Brajkovic. Proud nana of Ivana, Nikola (Lara), Stevan Brajkovic, and Stephanie, Michael and Nicole Beckman. Further survived by brother Vlastimir (Smilja), nephews, nieces, kumovi, and friends here and in Serbia. Also preceded in death by her parents Blagoje and Zora Nedelkovic and sister Nada Ginic. Thank you to Aurora Home Hospice, especially to Rachel and Abbey for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (3201 S. 51st St. Milwaukee) 11:00 AM until time of service 12:00 PM. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved