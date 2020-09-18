Vera Radivojevic

Vera RadivojevicPassed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Milenko. Loving mother of Juliana (Wayne) Beckman and Mariana (Vidan) Brajkovic. Proud nana of Ivana, Nikola (Lara), Stevan Brajkovic, and Stephanie, Michael and Nicole Beckman. Further survived by brother Vlastimir (Smilja), nephews, nieces, kumovi, and friends here and in Serbia. Also preceded in death by her parents Blagoje and Zora Nedelkovic and sister Nada Ginic. Thank you to Aurora Home Hospice, especially to Rachel and Abbey for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (3201 S. 51st St. Milwaukee) 11:00 AM until time of service 12:00 PM. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.