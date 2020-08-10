Verna B. BokalDied peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Bokal. Dear sister of the late Elroy (the late Helen) Mengert. Dear sister-in-law of Sylvia (the late Gene) Drall. Cherished aunt of James (Paula) Mengert, Margie (Steve) Kidder, John (the late Diane) Drall, Richard (Darlene) Drall, Linda Drall, Vicki (Jeff) Marshall and Kim Hughes. Verna is also survived by and will be missed by other family members, friends and her great-nephew Cullen Kidder and great-niece Kylie Kidder.Visitation Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10 - 11AM at St. Matthew Church, 9303 S. Chicago Rd. Oak Creek. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Good Hope Cemetery.Retiree of the Falk Corporation after 20 plus years of service. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Matthews of Oak Creek for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.