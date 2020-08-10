1/1
Verna B. Bokal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verna B. Bokal

Died peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Bokal. Dear sister of the late Elroy (the late Helen) Mengert. Dear sister-in-law of Sylvia (the late Gene) Drall. Cherished aunt of James (Paula) Mengert, Margie (Steve) Kidder, John (the late Diane) Drall, Richard (Darlene) Drall, Linda Drall, Vicki (Jeff) Marshall and Kim Hughes. Verna is also survived by and will be missed by other family members, friends and her great-nephew Cullen Kidder and great-niece Kylie Kidder.

Visitation Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10 - 11AM at St. Matthew Church, 9303 S. Chicago Rd. Oak Creek. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Good Hope Cemetery.

Retiree of the Falk Corporation after 20 plus years of service. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Matthews of Oak Creek for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved