Verna Jane Seybold
Verna Jane Seybold

(Nee Wessel) Entered her Eternal Home on September 26, 2020, age 97 years, and was reunited with her husband Arthur, whom she loved so much, her cherished son Keith, and her dear sister Marian Schlueter. Verna was a wonderful, loving aunt to Carolyn (the late James) Weber; great aunt to Marianne (Todd) Larson, Dianne (Mark) Bender, Bethanne (Scott) Bernard, John (Gretchen) Weber; great-great aunt to Rebecca and Sarah Larson, James and Samuel Weber. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral service Saturday, October 10 at 10:00 AM at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 10025 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Visitation at church Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of Service. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
