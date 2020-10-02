Verna V. SchiekTown of Merton - (nee Madson) Verna was called Home to the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Herbert August Schiek, Jr. Loving mother of Dennis (Pat) Schiek, Christine (the late Dale) Poznanski, Barbara (John) Retzlaff, Cynthia Schiek, James (Rhonda) Schiek, Robert (Ann) Schiek, Todd Schiek, Rebecca (Kevin) Dieball and the late Thomas Schiek. Proud grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Because of her strong faith, Verna was able to raise a close and loving family.Private family services were held. Interment at Hartland Lutheran Cemetery.