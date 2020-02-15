Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
1938 - 2020
Vernadeen Perry Notice
Vernadeen Perry

(nee Farr) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 14, 2020 at age 82. Beloved mother of Rick Perry & Diane (Doug) Kopacz. Visitation Fri. Feb. 21, 2020 from 12 Noon until time of Celebration of Life at 1pm all at the funeral home. Because of Vernadeen's love of elephants, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Milwaukee County Zoo or the . Go to: www.jelacicfunerahome.com for additional information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
