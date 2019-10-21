|
|
Verne O. McCoy
Wauwatosa - October 21, 2019 age 94 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Robert T. Loving mother of Michael "John" (Mary Kuenzli) Martin, Theodore (Carol) McCoy and daughter-in-law LeAnn Walters. Loving Granny of Mike (Melissa) McCoy, Matt McCoy and Katie McCoy. Loving Great Granny of Paityn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Verne was preceded in death by her son Robert T. "Bobby" McCoy Jr. and her brother Frederick Patzer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 11:00 AM at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church 1375 Covered Bridge Rd. Cedarburg. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to of Wisconsin or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019